DC visits Jhang Road, reviews cleanliness

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar paid a detailed visit to Jhang Road on Saturday and reviewed overall cleanliness situation at various sites.

He directed Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) staff to remove garbage heaps and ensure optimal cleaning environment daily before the routine activities begin in the city.

He said that strict checking of attendance of waste workers would be carried out so that they could ensure cleanliness at all points of the road even in the corners too.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Bilal Feroz Joya briefed the deputy commissioner about cleanliness operation.

Later, the deputy commissioner went to Model Bazaar Jhang Road and supervised the sale of flour bag at a truck-point. He interacted with the customers and directed the in-charge sales point to save the flour purchasers from hassle of long queues by ensuring transparent and speedy distribution of flour bags.

He also reviewed availability, quality and prices of various commodities in Model Bazaar Jhang Road and directed to ensure high standard cleanliness in the bazaar.

The DC also visited MC High School Partab Nagar on Jhang Road and inspected its various sections.

He advised to maintain high administrative and academic discipline in the school.