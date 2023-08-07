Open Menu

DC Visits Jhangra Link Road, Home Economics College

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

DC visits Jhangra link road, Home Economics College

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the N-5 to the Jhangra East Motorway Link project.

Superintendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, and other relevant officers were present.

DC inspected the Jhangara East Motorway Link, Flyover, and other development works. SE Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz said the cost of constructing the 42 km motorway link road from N-5 to Jhangara East is 4 billion rupees.

He said that the motorway link has been opened for traffic.

Zaheer Anwar also visited Government Home Economics College Bahawalpur and inspected the development works. Director Colleges Bahawlapur Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim, and Principal Home Economics College Anila Yasmin were present. Deputy Commissioner inspected various departments of the Home Economics College. He said that steps should be taken to make the lawn of the college green and more plants should be planted.

