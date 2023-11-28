DC visits Joint Check Post Tunnel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir paid a visit on Tuesday to assess the Joint Check Post Tunnel at Kohat.

Dr. Wazir engaged with government personnel stationed at the checkpoint, emphasizing the critical role they play in preventing illicit activities.

Addressing the staff, Deputy Commissioner Wazir issued necessary instructions aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of measures against smuggling.

The visit underscores the commitment of the local administration to curb illegal practices and maintain law and order in the region.

