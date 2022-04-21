UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Kahuta Ramzan Bazaar To Check Availability Of Essential Commodities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Thursday visited Kahuta Ramzan Bazaar and checked rate lists and availability of sugar, wheat flour and other essential commodities.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities and inspected the Agriculture Fair price Shop.

He directed the stallholders to prominently display rate lists at each stall and instructed the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness of the bazaar on daily basis.

The spokesman informed that sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, spices and several other products were available at Ramzan Bazaars at economical prices.

