DC visits Khairpur district to monitor polio drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The anti-polio drive continued on the third con­secutive day on Wednesday across Khairpur district of Sindh province.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Syed Fawad Ahmed Rafia Haider visited many areas to monitor anti-polio campaign.

During the visit, the DC evaluated the performance and attendance of workers deployed to ensure the polio drops to the children of upto five years of age.

Deputy Commissioner also administered the anti-polio drops to the children under five years of age to protect them from the crippling disease. The DC received updates from DHO Khairpur about team presence.

During the briefing, the DC also received details of over 282472 children who had been provided anti-polio drops during the two day of the campaign. Syed Fawad Ahmed urged the workers and polio teams to complete the task of ongoing polio campaign with success.