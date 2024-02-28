DC Visits Khairpur District To Monitor Polio Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The anti-polio drive continued on the third consecutive day on Wednesday across Khairpur district of Sindh province.
Deputy Commissioner (DC), Syed Fawad Ahmed Rafia Haider visited many areas to monitor anti-polio campaign.
During the visit, the DC evaluated the performance and attendance of workers deployed to ensure the polio drops to the children of upto five years of age.
Deputy Commissioner also administered the anti-polio drops to the children under five years of age to protect them from the crippling disease. The DC received updates from DHO Khairpur about team presence.
During the briefing, the DC also received details of over 282472 children who had been provided anti-polio drops during the two day of the campaign. Syed Fawad Ahmed urged the workers and polio teams to complete the task of ongoing polio campaign with success.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM arrives office without stopping traffic6 minutes ago
-
Over 30 shopkeepers arrested6 minutes ago
-
Murad visits mausoleum of Bhutto family martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh6 minutes ago
-
Effective measures stressed for security, peace in area16 minutes ago
-
Secy education agrees to revise teachers' service structure16 minutes ago
-
Verification begins in Multan division for CM Punjab Nigehban Ramadan package16 minutes ago