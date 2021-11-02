DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, holds open court, inspects vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday listened to the revenue related issues from the complainants in the Public Revenue Service Court held at the Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday listened to the revenue related issues from the complainants in the Public Revenue Service Court held at the Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Office.

He issued orders to the officers concerned to resolve the issues of the complainants. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali Muhammad Shoaib, revenue officers and staff were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that on the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister, the first two working days of every month, Revenue Public Service Courts are being held regularly in all the tehsils of the district so that the revenue related issues of the people are resolved in one place.

Registry, inspection record, correction of the record, transfer registration, and other revenue related counters were set up in the Revenue Public Service Court.

The deputy commissioner also visited Union Council Israni Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali and inspected the facilities. He also inspected the special Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign "Apki Dehlez Per". He said that people of age 12 and above should be vaccinated during the campaign.

The DC planted a tree in the lawn of Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali office during the "Tree planting Campaign".