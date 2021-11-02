UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Khairpur Tamewali, Holds Open Court, Inspects Vaccination Drive

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:27 PM

DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, holds open court, inspects vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday listened to the revenue related issues from the complainants in the Public Revenue Service Court held at the Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday listened to the revenue related issues from the complainants in the Public Revenue Service Court held at the Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Office.

He issued orders to the officers concerned to resolve the issues of the complainants. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali Muhammad Shoaib, revenue officers and staff were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that on the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister, the first two working days of every month, Revenue Public Service Courts are being held regularly in all the tehsils of the district so that the revenue related issues of the people are resolved in one place.

Registry, inspection record, correction of the record, transfer registration, and other revenue related counters were set up in the Revenue Public Service Court.

The deputy commissioner also visited Union Council Israni Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali and inspected the facilities. He also inspected the special Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign "Apki Dehlez Per". He said that people of age 12 and above should be vaccinated during the campaign.

The DC planted a tree in the lawn of Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali office during the "Tree planting Campaign".

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Khairpur Khairpur Tamewali All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first a ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first against Namibia

25 minutes ago
 Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q ..

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

1 hour ago
 DC visits Basti Kacholian, Lal Sohanra to inspect ..

DC visits Basti Kacholian, Lal Sohanra to inspect vaccination drive

4 minutes ago
 Strategy evolved to overcome inflation: MPA

Strategy evolved to overcome inflation: MPA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.