DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, inspects cotton fields

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Khairpur Tamiwali and inspected the crop production.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Syed Gul Abbas, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and other relevant officers and farmers were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the farmers about the cotton package of the government. He directed the officers and staff of the Department of Agriculture (Extension) to organize training for the farmers to help them obtain better cotton production.

Deputy Commissioner also inspected the facilitation center established for cotton farmers in Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali Syed Gul Abbas and Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq were also with him.

Deputy Commissioner directed the officers and staff of the Agriculture Department to ensure the availability of high-quality cotton seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at fixed rates.

He said that the landowners and farmers should visit the facilitation center and get information related to crop production.