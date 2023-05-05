UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Khairpur Tamewali, Inspects Cotton Fields

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 07:21 PM

DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, inspects cotton fields

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Khairpur Tamiwali and inspected the crop production

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Khairpur Tamiwali and inspected the crop production.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Syed Gul Abbas, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and other relevant officers and farmers were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the farmers about the cotton package of the government. He directed the officers and staff of the Department of Agriculture (Extension) to organize training for the farmers to help them obtain better cotton production.

Deputy Commissioner also inspected the facilitation center established for cotton farmers in Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali Syed Gul Abbas and Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq were also with him.

Deputy Commissioner directed the officers and staff of the Agriculture Department to ensure the availability of high-quality cotton seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at fixed rates.

He said that the landowners and farmers should visit the facilitation center and get information related to crop production.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Khairpur Khairpur Tamewali Cotton Government

Recent Stories

King Charles helps chief rabbi respect Shabbat at ..

King Charles helps chief rabbi respect Shabbat at coronation

41 seconds ago
 LEEF technology proposed for higher yield of cotto ..

LEEF technology proposed for higher yield of cotton at low cost

43 seconds ago
 Japan's Nintendo Planning to Maintain Minimal Pres ..

Japan's Nintendo Planning to Maintain Minimal Presence in Russia Until 2025 - Co ..

46 seconds ago
 IMF Monitoring Situation in Sudan for Domestic, Re ..

IMF Monitoring Situation in Sudan for Domestic, Regional Impact - Georgieva

47 seconds ago
 Actress Amber Heard quits Hollywood for new beginn ..

Actress Amber Heard quits Hollywood for new beginning in Spain

24 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad for concrete measures to prevent urb ..

DC Abbottabad for concrete measures to prevent urban flooding

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.