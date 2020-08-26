UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Khairpur Tamewali, Inspects Procession Routes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, inspects procession routes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Wednesday visited Khairpur Tamiwali, Ghanipur Road, Dr Ashiq Road and inspected the Moharram procession routes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali Usman Munir Bukhari and other officers were present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the repair and maintenance works of Moharram routes. He reviewed the work on sanitation, encroachment elimination, street lights and utility services.

The Assistant Commissioner briefed him about the maintenance of Moharram routes, cleaning, disinfection spray and lighting arrangements. It was informed on this occasion that foolproof security arrangements have been made. The police force and volunteers were performing their duties diligently. The DC directed that COVID-19 SOPs should be ensured and all matters should be carried out in a smooth manner.

Related Topics

Police Road Bahawalpur Khairpur All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid commends Sheikha Fatima&#039;s i ..

1 minute ago

Afridi, Attique urge FATF to take note of illegal ..

5 seconds ago

Kazakhstan, Russia sign deal on procurement of "Sp ..

7 seconds ago

Cleaning of nullahs, river beds in Karachi to star ..

9 seconds ago

Pesco teams remove several illegal hooks in Mardan ..

10 seconds ago

Encroachments around roads, avenues be removed acr ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.