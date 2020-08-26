DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, inspects procession routes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Wednesday visited Khairpur Tamiwali, Ghanipur Road, Dr Ashiq Road and inspected the Moharram procession routes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali Usman Munir Bukhari and other officers were present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the repair and maintenance works of Moharram routes. He reviewed the work on sanitation, encroachment elimination, street lights and utility services.

The Assistant Commissioner briefed him about the maintenance of Moharram routes, cleaning, disinfection spray and lighting arrangements. It was informed on this occasion that foolproof security arrangements have been made. The police force and volunteers were performing their duties diligently. The DC directed that COVID-19 SOPs should be ensured and all matters should be carried out in a smooth manner.