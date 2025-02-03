DC Visits Khanqah Sharif To Inspect Cleanliness
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Khanqah Sharif and reviewed measures for cleanliness and the removal of encroachments in the main market
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Khanqah Sharif and reviewed measures for cleanliness and the removal of encroachments in the main market.
He also inspected the dumping site in Khanqah Sharif. He emphasized that further improvements should be made in cleanliness and sanitation. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the construction of a bridge, the installation of tiles, and the construction of solid paving. He instructed officials to ensure that the construction work is completed on time and to a high standard.
The Chief Officer of the District Council was present on this occasion.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Union Council Sama Satta and inspected the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Center. He directed the relevant officials to carry out all tasks efficiently and fulfill their professional responsibilities diligently. He instructed that the cleanliness arrangements and the quality of service delivery at the center should be further improved.
