DC Visits Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park, Sublime Chowk Flyover

Published May 20, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan visited Khayaban-e-Iqbal park and Sublime Chowk flyover, reviewed work on renovation of park and project of 'Sports Arena' under the flyover.

Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Shehzad and Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present. Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said a total of Rs 11 million was being spent on rehabilitation project of Khayaban-e-Iqbal park.

Under the project, 1.3-km jogging track would be completely restored, the rear wall would be constructed, the entrances would be beautified, the installation of plant irrigation system would be done, benches would be provided for picnickers.

The deputy commissioner said that 40pc of work on the project had been completed so far, while the district council officers have been instructed to complete the rest of the work on time. He said that the project of sports arena under the flyover should be completed by May 23, while the municipal corporation should prepare proposals regarding food street or beautification project at the remaining place.

The deputy commissioner said that the work of badminton court, court floor has been completed in the sports arena. Paint work is in progress which should be completed in any case within the given period, the DC added.

