DC Visits Khidmat Markaz

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 07:56 PM

DC visits Khidmat Markaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh paid a surprise visit to Khidmat Markaz near General Bus Stand and checked facilities and administrative matters, here on Wednesday.

He inspected the center in details by checking seating arrangements for visitors and availability of potable drinking water and directed center administration to improve the facilities for applicants.

He said that huge money was spent on Khidmat Markaz to provide more than 15 services to the people under one roof so that sufferings of the people could be redressed as early as possible.

Such centers would also be established at Tehsil Level and in this regard the proposals would be sent to government for approval, he added.

He urged the administration to provide expeditious services to the applicants every time and in case of rush the best strategy should be adopted to provide maximum and speedy relief to the applicants so that their confidence in the center could be further strengthened.

He also interacted with the applicants and asked them about progress of the center.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mudassar Ahmad Shah, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, Senior Manager of Khidmat Markaz Muhammad Rehan and others were also present on the occasion.

