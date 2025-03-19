DC Visits Kidney Center BVH
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Kidney Center at Bahawal Victoria Hospital.
He went to the nephrology and dialysis wards and reviewed the treatment facilities provided to the patients. Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Additional Medical Superintendent Kidney Center accompanied him.
The DC inquired from the patients under treatment about the provision of medicines and treatment facilities. He also inspected the cleanliness.
The MS BVH informed that dialysis facilities are being provided at the Kidney Center through the Chief Minister Punjab Dialysis Program. He stated that over one hundred patients receive free dialysis daily in four shifts at the Kidney Center.
Recent Stories
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a practical proof of Chaudh ..3 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric exam centre6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest murder suspects6 minutes ago
-
Livestock deptt takes strict action against law violators6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Kidney Center BVH6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews development of Sabhrowal Colony Park16 minutes ago
-
MEPCO consumers given Rs 1.4 mln relief16 minutes ago
-
District peace committee reviews arrangements for Youm-e-Ali16 minutes ago
-
Govt announces public holidays for Eid-u-Fitr36 minutes ago
-
LWMC completes cleaning of 1,500 mosques in city36 minutes ago
-
3,337 shopkeepers arrested during Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Hazrat Ali martyrdom day ordered46 minutes ago