DC visits Kidney Center BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Kidney Center at Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

He went to the nephrology and dialysis wards and reviewed the treatment facilities provided to the patients. Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Additional Medical Superintendent Kidney Center accompanied him.

The DC inquired from the patients under treatment about the provision of medicines and treatment facilities. He also inspected the cleanliness.

The MS BVH informed that dialysis facilities are being provided at the Kidney Center through the Chief Minister Punjab Dialysis Program. He stated that over one hundred patients receive free dialysis daily in four shifts at the Kidney Center.