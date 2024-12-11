DC visits kidney dialysis unit in BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the Kidney Dialysis Unit set up at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here on Wednesday.

Medical Superintendent of BVH and the Assistant Medical Superintendent of the Kidney Dialysis Unit were also accompanied him.

The Deputy Commissioner inquired dialysis patients about the facilities being provided for their treatment. He reviewed the facilities while inspecting various departments of the Kidney Center. He emphasized that full attention should be given to the treatment and care of patient.