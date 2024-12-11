DC Visits Kidney Dialysis Unit In BVH
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the Kidney Dialysis Unit set up at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here on Wednesday.
Medical Superintendent of BVH and the Assistant Medical Superintendent of the Kidney Dialysis Unit were also accompanied him.
The Deputy Commissioner inquired dialysis patients about the facilities being provided for their treatment. He reviewed the facilities while inspecting various departments of the Kidney Center. He emphasized that full attention should be given to the treatment and care of patient.
Recent Stories
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-British Friendship Council President advocates strengthening trade ties13 seconds ago
-
Seminaries play crucial role in serving nation: Dr. Ghulam Qamar10 minutes ago
-
Two PPP NA members walkout over not satisfying with supplementary questions reply10 minutes ago
-
NDMA sends 40 tons of aid to flood-hit Malaysia10 minutes ago
-
Police-public cooperation key to improved security: IG KP10 minutes ago
-
3,962 dengue cases reported in ICT; no new case reported last 24 hours20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews key performance indicators in a meeting20 minutes ago
-
Gas supply to Rawalpindi consumers maintained at standard pressure: GM20 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Chaudhry Salik Hussain chair Interfaith harmony conference at Governor House30 minutes ago
-
Winter flowers bloom in Rawalpindi’s green belts, parks: PHA30 minutes ago
-
Three new dengue cases reported40 minutes ago
-
SCO-sponsored Software Technology Park inaugurated in Bhimber40 minutes ago