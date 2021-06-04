UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Kot Radha Kishan Tehsil, Reviews Construction Work

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Asia Gul, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Kishore, visited Kot Radha Kishan tehsil, here on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Asia Gul, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Kishore, visited Kot Radha Kishan tehsil, here on Friday.

The DC reviewed the ongoing construction work at Tehsil Complex and also inaugurated construction work at Tehsil Complex building.

She said that construction work should be completed as soon as possible, so that people could be served in a better way.

The DC inaugurated the entry gates made to enhance the beauty of the tehsil, along with an orphan child Rehan.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha Kishan Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua announced that all educational expenses of orphan Rehan would be paid by the tehsil administration.

The DC also met officials of Kisan Ittehad. She said that the problems of farmers would be solved on priority basis.

