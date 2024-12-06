Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

DC visits KSC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Friday visited Kohat Sports Complex (KSC).

The Regional Sports Officer Kohat gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about the challenges and issues.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of immediately activating these facilities to benefit the people, especially women who require a safe and private environment for sports activities.

The DC assured full cooperation in resolving all outstanding issues.

The visit is an important step towards enhancing the sports infrastructure in the district and ensuring the full activation of the Women’s Gymnasium and Practice Hall No. 4 for the betterment of the community.

