DC Visits Land Record Center
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) After assigning the task of improvement in service delivery at land record center by the Punjab government, the district administration has formulated a plan for monitoring the land record centers.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir paid a surprise visit to the land record center on Monday and reviewed the issuance of land related documents to citizens.
He inspected the working of the e-registration centers Urban-I, II, City and Sadar and inquired about the behavior of the staff and the facilities provided to the citizens at the center.
He directed the ADLR to ensure the provision of shaded sitting places and cold water to the people.
He said that a zero tolerance policy is being implemented in the district against those who are negligent in service delivery in government institutions. He said that strict action would be taken against the responsible official on complaints of abusive behavior and bribery.
