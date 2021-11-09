DC visits land record centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Land Record Centre as well as office of agriculture department and reviewed facilities being provided to people.

He inquired about the facilities being provided to people who came to land record centre and individually addressed their grievances and resolved their problems on the spot.

The DC directed the officers concerned, that no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated in the issuance of individual transfer and other matters related to citizens property.

Besides, he also visited the office of Agriculture Department and checked the attendance of officers and staff.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, ADC General Shabir Hussain Cheema, Deputy Director Development Saad Bin Shabir and other officers were present.