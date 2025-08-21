DC visits Latifabad to oversee rainwater drainage operations

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon along with Lieutenant Colonel Naeem Awan and Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Lund, visited Latifabad Unit No. 2 to inspect the drainage operations in the rain-affected areas.

The district administration, in collaboration with relevant departments, is closely monitoring the dewatering work to provide timely relief to the citizens.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, the drainage work is being carried out under the supervision of the district administration, DDMA, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the respective Town Municipal Committees (TMCs).

The situation is under control, and the visit by officers from the Pakistan Army was solely for the purpose of observing the relief activities.

At the conclusion of the visit, Lieutenant Colonel Naeem Awan, the Commanding Officer of the 72nd Brigade, praised the timely and effective actions of the district administration and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, commending their efforts to address the crisis efficiently.