DC visits Liaquat Bagh free flour distribution point to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited Liaquat Bagh free flour mega distribution point and reviewed the flour delivery process.

He informed that 10 mega free flour distribution points were set up in the district while another distribution point was being set up in Rawalpindi.

Separate counters had been set up for male, female, senior citizens and disabled persons in Liaquat Bagh, he informed.

Staff was also assigned duties to guide and help the citizens at the distribution point, he added.

He informed on Tuesday, 80,000 bags were distributed among poor and deserving people.

There are total 140 utility stories in Rawalpindi which were also being used to distribute free flour among the citizens, he said adding, free flour would be provided to over 482,000 people across the district.

After every eight days, the deserving families would be given a flour bag.

More people were also being hired to work as price control magistrates, he replied to a question.

Primary list of Benazir Income Support Program was being used to distribute free flour among the citizens, he said.

To another question he informed that six buildings were damaged in Rawalpindi by last night earthquake. A committee had been formed to review the buildings affected by the earthquake, which would inspect the buildings and submit a report, he said.