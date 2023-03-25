UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Liaquat Bagh Free Flour Point To Check Supply Process

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

DC visits Liaquat Bagh free flour point to check supply process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday visited Liaquat Bagh free flour mega point and reviewed the flour delivery process and other administrative matters.

The DC also interacted with the citizens coming to get flour and inquired about the arrangements and flour supply.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said that the government was making efforts to provide relief to the citizens and supplying free flour to the deserving families.

After 10 days, two flour bags would be given to the deserving families who were earlier provided one bag, he said adding, the government is going to enhance the supply of free flour bags to facilitate the citizens.

The process of distributing free flour to more than 500,000 deserving families of Rawalpindi district is going on, he said.

He informed that the flour supply remained uninterrupted on Saturday in the district despite rain.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Bagh Government Flour

Recent Stories

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

50 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago
 Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to rece ..

Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive Hajj applications

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.