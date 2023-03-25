DC visits Liaquat Bagh free flour point to check supply process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday visited Liaquat Bagh free flour mega point and reviewed the flour delivery process and other administrative matters.

The DC also interacted with the citizens coming to get flour and inquired about the arrangements and flour supply.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said that the government was making efforts to provide relief to the citizens and supplying free flour to the deserving families.

After 10 days, two flour bags would be given to the deserving families who were earlier provided one bag, he said adding, the government is going to enhance the supply of free flour bags to facilitate the citizens.

The process of distributing free flour to more than 500,000 deserving families of Rawalpindi district is going on, he said.

He informed that the flour supply remained uninterrupted on Saturday in the district despite rain.