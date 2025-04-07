Open Menu

DC Visits Library

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DC visits library

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Central library Bahawalpur and reviewed the upgrade, repair, and renovation work.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Director Development, the Chief Librarian of the Central Library, and officers from the Building Department.

He was informed that the scheme includes development work such as the repair of the Central Library's main building, as well as the construction and repair of the canteen, toilet block, store, car park, and souvenir shop, including painting.

Later, he also inspected the development project of the under-construction Environment Complex in Chak No. 12 BC. He directed officers to ensure that the development work is completed with high quality within the stipulated time frame and that ensure the monitoring process of the development works by visiting the site.

Recent Stories

Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Ec ..

Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister

13 minutes ago
 CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadersh ..

CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..

43 minutes ago
 Palestinians stage general strike in protest again ..

Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in D ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December

58 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy explores strengthening coopera ..

Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Swe ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden

1 hour ago
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology ..

Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow

2 hours ago
 MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Mark ..

MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

2 hours ago
 Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property right ..

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

2 hours ago
 Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan