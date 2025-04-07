DC Visits Library
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Central library Bahawalpur and reviewed the upgrade, repair, and renovation work.
He was accompanied by the Deputy Director Development, the Chief Librarian of the Central Library, and officers from the Building Department.
He was informed that the scheme includes development work such as the repair of the Central Library's main building, as well as the construction and repair of the canteen, toilet block, store, car park, and souvenir shop, including painting.
Later, he also inspected the development project of the under-construction Environment Complex in Chak No. 12 BC. He directed officers to ensure that the development work is completed with high quality within the stipulated time frame and that ensure the monitoring process of the development works by visiting the site.
