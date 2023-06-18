UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Livestock Markets To Ensure Proper, Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023 | 09:10 PM

DC visits livestock markets to ensure proper, facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :In an effort to ensure the smooth operation and improved management of cattle markets in the Federal Capital, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday conducted a comprehensive visit to five key cattle markets.

According to the ICT spokesperson, Assistant commissioners and officers from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) were also accompanying him.

The livestock markets visited by the DC included I-15, Sangjani Margalla Avenue, Zia Masjid, Sultana Foundation Lahtarar Road, and Jhugi Stop Bharakahu.

During the visit, he personally interacted with the market officials and handed over necessary instructions to enhance the overall management of these marketplaces.

He said that the purpose of establishing cattle markets at the designated locations, as determined by the district administration, was to provide relief and convenience to the people. The designated areas have been carefully selected to accommodate the influx of animals and buyers while ensuring a smooth flow of transactions, he added.

The DC emphasized the importance of providing adequate facilities and amenities for both the sellers and buyers in these livestock markets. Shaded areas, proper water supply, and other essential amenities would be arranged to create a comfortable environment for everyone involved, he added.

