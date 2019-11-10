DC visits locusts affected areas

(@imziishan)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jafar said the district administration was taking effective and prompt steps to start spray for the elimination of locust to prevent damages to crops in barrage areas.

He said this during his visit to affected union councils of tehsil Daur District Shaheed Benazirabad.

The deputy commissioner visited the affected areas including Sohailo, Teen Chak, Amarjee and Obawari Sawari.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Daur Syed Jahangir Ali Shah, officials of agriculture department and local farmers were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed the authorities concerned to immediately conduct sprays at the affected areas in order to prevent any damage posed to crops and population could be prevented prematurely.

He also directed the assistant commissioner to continuously monitor the operation of sprays and locust attack.

He further said in this regard Sindh government would be recommended to pay special attention to locust-affected areas.

He said a letter was also written to the Federal government's plant protection department to launch an effective spray campaign to eliminate locust.

He instructed the plant protection officials to cooperate with the district administration and the agriculture department in this regard.