UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Locusts Affected Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

DC visits locusts affected areas

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jafar said the district administration was taking effective and prompt steps to start spray for the elimination of locust to prevent damages to crops in barrage areas.

He said this during his visit to affected union councils of tehsil Daur District Shaheed Benazirabad.

The deputy commissioner visited the affected areas including Sohailo, Teen Chak, Amarjee and Obawari Sawari.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Daur Syed Jahangir Ali Shah, officials of agriculture department and local farmers were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed the authorities concerned to immediately conduct sprays at the affected areas in order to prevent any damage posed to crops and population could be prevented prematurely.

He also directed the assistant commissioner to continuously monitor the operation of sprays and locust attack.

He further said in this regard Sindh government would be recommended to pay special attention to locust-affected areas.

He said a letter was also written to the Federal government's plant protection department to launch an effective spray campaign to eliminate locust.

He instructed the plant protection officials to cooperate with the district administration and the agriculture department in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Visit Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO, and Chairman ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Book Fair 2019 concludes yesterday

2 hours ago

Air Arabia posts record third quarter net profit o ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch fir ..

2 hours ago

ADSD discusses AI and emerging technologies&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.