DC visits low-laying areas amid heavy down pour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :After a heavy downpour on Thursday morning in the Federal capital, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited various low-lying areas to ensure proper drainage of rain water.

He was accompanied by assistant commissioners, teams of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and relevant staff. The DC also monitored flood emergency rain relief camps and directed the deputed staff to remain alert to respond any emergency.

"As soon as the information about any eventuality is received, safety and rescue operations should be initiated immediately," the DC remarked.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited Itefaq colony in the area of Tarnol along with assistant commissioner Sania Hameed and magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin where streets were flooded with heavy down pour.

He directed to remove rain water accumulated in front of some houses through de-watering pumps.

"No negligence would be tolerated for the safety of residents, those responsible would be punished strictly," the DC warned.

It may be mention that section 144 was already enforced in Islamabad due to flooding in rivers. The Islamabad Capital Territory administration had already established 51 camps to cope with emergence of expected flooding situation in the federal capital.