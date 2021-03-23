UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Low Lying Areas Of City

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:43 PM

DC visits low lying areas of city

Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad on Tuesday visited low lying areas of the city and reviewed the drainage of water after rain

RAHIM YAR KHAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad on Tuesday visited low lying areas of the city and reviewed the drainage of water after rain.

During his visit, the DC reviewed rainwater drainage system and cleanliness of Uniliver Underpass, Lakar Mandi Chowk, Abbasia Underpass, Daud Underpass, Trust Colony, Habib Colony, Azizabad and other areas.

The DC suspended sanitary inspector Tariq Lodhi for showing negligence in the cleanliness of Trust Colony and Azizabad and ordered additional deputy commissioner (general) to hold inquiry against the sanitary inspector under PEEDA Act.

"We have to provide municipal service to the citizens within available resources and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated at all", he warned.

The DC directed all assistant commissioners to visit their respective tehisls and review the situation after rain and ensure the drainage of rainwater in low lying areas as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

