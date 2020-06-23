DC visits Lowari Tunnel, inspects Levies Control Room

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) ::On the special direction of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Khalid Iqbal Khattak Tuesday visited the Lowari Tunnel where he inspected the control room of the Levies Force.

On this occasion, he also met the staff of the Lowari Tunnel. In a detailed briefing regarding the tunnel, the DC directed them to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the passengers and not to give them any opportunity to lodge any grievance and to ensure implementation of government SOPs.

At the same time, the Levies Force personnel were directed to deal strictly with the violators of government SOPs.

Meanwhile, DC Khalid Iqbal also visited Sheringal Bazaar and reviewed the SOPs implementation in detail and met with the business community. He also directed the business community, small traders and shopkeepers to strictly follow the government instructed SOPs. On this occasion, he on the spot issued orders to take legal action against several shopkeepers for violating the SOPs.