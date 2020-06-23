UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Lowari Tunnel, Inspects Levies Control Room

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:00 PM

DC visits Lowari Tunnel, inspects Levies Control Room

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) ::On the special direction of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Khalid Iqbal Khattak Tuesday visited the Lowari Tunnel where he inspected the control room of the Levies Force.

On this occasion, he also met the staff of the Lowari Tunnel. In a detailed briefing regarding the tunnel, the DC directed them to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the passengers and not to give them any opportunity to lodge any grievance and to ensure implementation of government SOPs.

At the same time, the Levies Force personnel were directed to deal strictly with the violators of government SOPs.

Meanwhile, DC Khalid Iqbal also visited Sheringal Bazaar and reviewed the SOPs implementation in detail and met with the business community. He also directed the business community, small traders and shopkeepers to strictly follow the government instructed SOPs. On this occasion, he on the spot issued orders to take legal action against several shopkeepers for violating the SOPs.

Related Topics

Business Same Dir Upper All Government

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Addresses At National Defence Universi ..

12 minutes ago

Two-metre social distancing rule to be cut in Engl ..

3 minutes ago

England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen f ..

3 minutes ago

Phil Neville eyes move into club football after Pe ..

3 minutes ago

Govt urged to waive off six month rent of small tr ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesian peacekeeper killed in eastern DR Congo

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.