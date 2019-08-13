UrduPoint.com
DC Visits LWMC Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

DC visits LWMC headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed visited headquarters of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to check the cleanliness activities being carried out across the provincial capital on Tuesday.

The DC also visited monitoring room along with LWMC Managing Director Ajmal Bhatti and asked about the arrangements by the company in various parts of the city.

Ajmal Bhatti gave detailed briefing about the solid waste management operations. He told that more than 37,500 tons of solid waste including 19,000 tons of offal,entails and remains of sacrificial animals from the city.

He further said that leaves of all staff have been cancelled during Eidul Azha and cleaning operation would be continued till the end of Eid days.

The DC instructed the LWMC MD to continuously monitor the cleanliness operation and adopt zero tolerance regarding the disposal of waste.

