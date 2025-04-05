DC Visits Manawan Teaching Hospital, Reviews Healthcare Facilities
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) In a bid to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza paid a comprehensive visit to Manawan Teaching Hospital here on Saturday.
The visit aimed to inspect the hospital’s administration, emergency services, and overall management of medical facilities. The DC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Wahga and the Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) of Manawan Teaching Hospital, who briefed the DC on the current healthcare services, staff availability, and infrastructure.
During the visit, DC Syed Musa Raza toured various sections of the hospital, including the emergency department, gynecology and labor rooms, and other critical care units. He closely examined the availability and supply of essential medicines, cleanliness standards, and the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.
In an effort to gauge patient satisfaction, the Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the attendants of admitted patients.
He inquired about the quality of services being provided and addressed their concerns. The attendants expressed satisfaction over the hospital’s facilities and management.
DC Syed Musa Raza while instructed to the hospital staff emphasized the importance of timely medical assistance and compassionate care. He directed the hospital administration to maintain a high standard of patient care and continue working diligently to uphold public trust in the healthcare system. He urged doctors and staff to remain committed to their noble profession and treat patients with empathy and dedication. “Treat every patient’s pain as your own. Compassion is as essential as medication in healing the sick,” he said.
He added that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the administration is making all-out efforts to ensure the availability of top-tier medical facilities in public hospitals across the province.
