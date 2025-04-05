Open Menu

DC Visits Manawan Teaching Hospital, Reviews Healthcare Facilities

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DC visits Manawan Teaching Hospital, reviews healthcare facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) In a bid to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza paid a comprehensive visit to Manawan Teaching Hospital here on Saturday.

The visit aimed to inspect the hospital’s administration, emergency services, and overall management of medical facilities. The DC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Wahga and the Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) of Manawan Teaching Hospital, who briefed the DC on the current healthcare services, staff availability, and infrastructure.

During the visit, DC Syed Musa Raza toured various sections of the hospital, including the emergency department, gynecology and labor rooms, and other critical care units. He closely examined the availability and supply of essential medicines, cleanliness standards, and the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

In an effort to gauge patient satisfaction, the Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the attendants of admitted patients.

He inquired about the quality of services being provided and addressed their concerns. The attendants expressed satisfaction over the hospital’s facilities and management.

DC Syed Musa Raza while instructed to the hospital staff emphasized the importance of timely medical assistance and compassionate care. He directed the hospital administration to maintain a high standard of patient care and continue working diligently to uphold public trust in the healthcare system. He urged doctors and staff to remain committed to their noble profession and treat patients with empathy and dedication. “Treat every patient’s pain as your own. Compassion is as essential as medication in healing the sick,” he said.

He added that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the administration is making all-out efforts to ensure the availability of top-tier medical facilities in public hospitals across the province.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top prio ..

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker

1 hour ago
 French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short ja ..

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms

2 hours ago
 Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury a ..

Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face

4 hours ago
 New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against ..

New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

4 hours ago
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-tim ..

Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

4 hours ago
 Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boo ..

Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power

5 hours ago
 Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

6 hours ago
 7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan