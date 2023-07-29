Open Menu

DC Visits Markazi Imambargah Adda Pasrurian

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan visited the Markazi Imambargah Adda Pasrurian and supervised the arrangements for Ashura Day procession.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar was also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the teams of Municipal Corporation, Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) for cleaning and drainage.

He said the district administration, police, Rescue-1122, civil defence teams, doctors and staff were on alert across the district.

The DC also met the organizers of mourning processions and assured thatthe administration and security forces would remain alert till the end of processions.

