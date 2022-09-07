DC visits markets, checks prices of daily use items

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Wednesday visited various markets and bazaars in the city and reviewed the prices of daily use items

He inspected various shops and checked availability of price lists.

During checking, the DC issued warning to a mega-store management over not setting up DC Counter as per the instructions. He also directed them ensure availability of all the 18 items in the store on the DC Counter.

He said that provision of maximum relief to the people was their top priority.