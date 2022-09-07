UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Markets, Checks Prices Of Daily Use Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 10:55 PM

DC visits markets, checks prices of daily use items

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Wednesday visited various markets and bazaars in the city and reviewed the prices of daily use items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Wednesday visited various markets and bazaars in the city and reviewed the prices of daily use items.

He inspected various shops and checked availability of price lists.

During checking, the DC issued warning to a mega-store management over not setting up DC Counter as per the instructions. He also directed them ensure availability of all the 18 items in the store on the DC Counter.

He said that provision of maximum relief to the people was their top priority.

Related Topics

Price Muhammad Ali Market All Top

Recent Stories

First 100 prefabricated houses to be built in D I ..

First 100 prefabricated houses to be built in D I Khan in two weeks to accommoda ..

49 seconds ago
 England debutant Brook 'living the dream'

England debutant Brook 'living the dream'

52 seconds ago
 BRICS Enlargement Not Yet on Agenda - Senior Russi ..

BRICS Enlargement Not Yet on Agenda - Senior Russian Diplomat

54 seconds ago
 UNESCO to Open Cultural Center in Lviv in Several ..

UNESCO to Open Cultural Center in Lviv in Several Months - Ukrainian Ministry

56 seconds ago
 UN Says Met With Russian Delegation to 'Fully Oper ..

UN Says Met With Russian Delegation to 'Fully Operationalize' Grain Exports Agre ..

3 minutes ago
 Multan heritage being illuminated: DC

Multan heritage being illuminated: DC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.