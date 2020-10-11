DC visits markets to check daily-use items rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muddassir Riaz Malik Sunday visited Model Bazaar of Gulshan-e-Ravi and Wahdat Colony to check daily-use items' rates, quality and availability of essential commodities.

He imposed fine on a meat stall owner over not displaying rate list.

After seeing buyers' rush near a flour truck, the DC directed the bazaar administration to arrange for another flour truck immediately. He also instructed the administration to allow only those customers to enter bazaar, who were wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

In a visit to Wahdat Colony Bazaar, the Inspector of Market Committee was arrested over poor standard of essential commodities at market stalls and not displaying the vegetables rate lists.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction on overall arrangements and said that the district administration remained alert to make sure the availability of essential commodities on government announced rates.