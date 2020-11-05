DC visits markets to check the quality of food items

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd.) Anwar-ul-Haq paid visit to various markets to check the quality and quantity of food items here on Thursday.

DC visited markets included Marrir Hassan, Tipu Road, Jhanda Chichi, Sir Syed Road and various to review the implementation of government rates, availability of flour and sugar.

He directed the vendors to provide food items to the consumers at fixed rates and to avoid profiteering altogether.

He said that the rate list should be displayed in a prominent place while keeping in view the Corona SOPs, not only the face mask should be used but also those who do not use the face mask should not be provided any facility.

The Deputy Commissioner also remained active to ensure the supply of essential commodities and flour in the stores.