UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Markets To Check The Quality Of Food Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 09:51 PM

DC visits markets to check the quality of food items

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd.) Anwar-ul-Haq paid visit to various markets to check the quality and quantity of food items here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd.) Anwar-ul-Haq paid visit to various markets to check the quality and quantity of food items here on Thursday.

DC visited markets included Marrir Hassan, Tipu Road, Jhanda Chichi, Sir Syed Road and various to review the implementation of government rates, availability of flour and sugar.

He directed the vendors to provide food items to the consumers at fixed rates and to avoid profiteering altogether.

He said that the rate list should be displayed in a prominent place while keeping in view the Corona SOPs, not only the face mask should be used but also those who do not use the face mask should not be provided any facility.

The Deputy Commissioner also remained active to ensure the supply of essential commodities and flour in the stores.

Related Topics

Visit Road Rawalpindi Market Government Flour

Recent Stories

Trump's Legal Team Says Obtained Court Order to Wa ..

33 seconds ago

Bitcoin Tops $15,000 First Time Since January 2015

34 seconds ago

Four die in Guatemala landslides caused by storm E ..

37 seconds ago

Enmity claims lives of three brothers

43 seconds ago

Animal Rights NGO Calls on EU to Close All Mink Fa ..

12 minutes ago

Rights Group Says Kosovo President's Accepted Indi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.