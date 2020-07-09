UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Markets,e-khidmat Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited fruit,vegetable markets and E-Khidmat Center on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited fruit,vegetable markets and E-Khidmat Center on Thursday.

He directed the officers of the market committee to monitor the demand and supply of fruits and vegetables regularly,ensure corona SOPs,issue and display price list timely and the process of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner.

Later,DC visited E-Khidmat center Mela Mandi Road. He reviewed the precautionary measures taken against the corona virus and directed the in-charge center to ensure SOPs including social distancing and masks for the deserving and staff at the centers.

