DC visits Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq made a surprise visit to the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Chak 24 BC.

He checked the cleanliness conditions at the clinic, inspected the stock of medicines, and reviewed the expiry dates of medicines.

The health chief executive officer (CEO) was also present. The DC instructed the CEO to improve cleanliness situation, enhance record-keeping of medicines, and ensure staff attendance.

Dr. Farhan Farooq expressed his commitment that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of quality healthcare.