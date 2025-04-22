Open Menu

DC Visits Maternity Hospital, Oversees Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DC visits maternity hospital, oversees anti-polio campaign

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Government Maternity Hospital Gujrat to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He administered polio drops to children, emphasizing the importance of the campaign. Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr. Saqib Munir accompanied him during the visit. The deputy commissioner inspected the performance of polio teams, the availability of vaccines, and safety protocols. He reaffirmed his commitment to using all available resources to make Gujarat a polio-free district and warned against any negligence.

He also visited various hospital wards, inquired about the health services from patients and their attendants, and checked cleanliness, medicine availability, staff attendance, and overall patient care.

He instructed officials to ensure the provision of top-quality healthcare services.

Dr. Saqib Munir briefed the delegation that polio teams are actively operating at key locations, following a comprehensive strategy to ensure every child is reached. He added that monitoring systems have been strengthened to prevent any child from missing the vaccine.The deputy commissioner urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops, stressing that a polio-free Gujarat is crucial to protect future generations from disability.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

3 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

3 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

5 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

18 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

18 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan