DC Visits Maternity Hospital, Reviews Facilities
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr Saqib Muneer, paid a surprise visit to the Government Maternity Hospital Gujrat to inspect healthcare facilities and assess service delivery.
During the visit, the DC reviewed medical services, hygiene conditions, staff attendance, and other administrative matters.
He inspected various wards, interacted with doctors and paramedical staff, and gathered feedback on hospital performance.The deputy commissioner also inquired from patients and their attendants about the quality of medical services, available facilities, and the behavior of staff.
Upon receiving certain complaints, he directed the concerned officials to take immediate corrective measures.
He emphasized that providing quality treatment in government hospitals is a top priority of the district administration, and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.Earlier, CEO Health Dr. Saqib Muneer briefed the DC on the hospital’s operations and ongoing improvement initiatives.
