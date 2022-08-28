UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Matli To Review Facilities After Rain, Flood

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Sunday visited different areas of Matli taluka to review facilities being provided to rain-hit people.

According to a press release, DC visited Kapri Mori, Dambaloo and Tando Ghulam Ali areas and reviewed facilities ensured to people including food, ration,drinking water and other items.

DC directed relevant officers and staff to ensure provision of all facilities to rain-victims.

He further said that keeping in view the prevailing situation, the District administration has established flood relief camps in safe places where basic facilities were ensured including food, clean drinking water and wash rooms while medical camps were also established for the treatment of rain-hit people.

Later, DC along with Assistant Commissioner Matli visited Taluka headquarter hospital and directed Medical Superintendent Dr. Gulab to provide best treatment facilities to rain/flood victims.

