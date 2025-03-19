DC visits Matric exam centre

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the examination centre at Government Technical High school Bahawalpur for the Matriculation Annual Examination, organised by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the arrangements for the fair and transparent conduct of the examination.

He checked the students' roll number slips, attendance sheets, and examination answer books at the examination center. He met with the examination staff and stated that holding transparent examinations is our responsibility.

The DC inspected the seating arrangements and security measures for the students at the examination center. He said that the examination staff should perform their duties in an efficient manner.