DC Visits Matric Exam Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the examination centre at Government Technical High school Bahawalpur for the Matriculation Annual Examination, organised by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education.
The deputy commissioner reviewed the arrangements for the fair and transparent conduct of the examination.
He checked the students' roll number slips, attendance sheets, and examination answer books at the examination center. He met with the examination staff and stated that holding transparent examinations is our responsibility.
The DC inspected the seating arrangements and security measures for the students at the examination center. He said that the examination staff should perform their duties in an efficient manner.
Recent Stories
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a practical proof of Chaudh ..2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric exam centre5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest murder suspects5 minutes ago
-
Livestock deptt takes strict action against law violators5 minutes ago
-
DC visits Kidney Center BVH5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews development of Sabhrowal Colony Park15 minutes ago
-
MEPCO consumers given Rs 1.4 mln relief15 minutes ago
-
District peace committee reviews arrangements for Youm-e-Ali15 minutes ago
-
Govt announces public holidays for Eid-u-Fitr35 minutes ago
-
LWMC completes cleaning of 1,500 mosques in city35 minutes ago
-
3,337 shopkeepers arrested during Ramazan35 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Hazrat Ali martyrdom day ordered45 minutes ago