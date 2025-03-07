DC visits Matric examination centers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the examination centers for Annual Matriculation Exams established at Government Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Higher Secondary school and Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development Baghdad Road.

He met with the examination staff and reviewed the arrangements for the fair and transparent conduct of the examination. He inspected the seating arrangements for students and the security arrangements at the examination centers.

The CEO education also accompanied him. He said that the examination staff should perform their duties in the best possible manner. The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the arrangements for uninterrupted power supply during the examination.