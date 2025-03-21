Open Menu

DC Visits Matric Examination Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DC visits Matric examination centre

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the examination centre for the Matriculation Annual Examination by Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education at Government Boys High school Canal Colony Bahawalpur.

He reviewed the arrangements for the fair and transparent conduct of the examination.

He checked the roll number slips, attendance sheets, and answer sheets of the students at the examination center. He met with the examination staff and stated that conducting transparent examinations is our responsibility.

The deputy commissioner inspected the seating arrangements and security arrangements for the students at the examination center. He said that the examination staff should perform their duties in the best possible manner.

Recent Stories

EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

10 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

39 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

40 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

2 hours ago
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

2 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

2 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan