DC visits Matric examination centre

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the examination centre for the Matriculation Annual Examination by Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education at Government Boys High school Canal Colony Bahawalpur.

He reviewed the arrangements for the fair and transparent conduct of the examination.

He checked the roll number slips, attendance sheets, and answer sheets of the students at the examination center. He met with the examination staff and stated that conducting transparent examinations is our responsibility.

The deputy commissioner inspected the seating arrangements and security arrangements for the students at the examination center. He said that the examination staff should perform their duties in the best possible manner.