DC Visits Matric Examination Centres

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the examination centres established at Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school and Government Girls Junior High School Bahawalpur for the Matriculation Annual Examinations.

He met the examination staff and reviewed the arrangements for conducting the examination in a fair and transparent manner. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City and CEO education accompanied him on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the seating arrangements for students and the security arrangements at the examination centers. He instructed the examination staff to perform their duties diligently. He also reviewed the arrangements for uninterrupted power supply during the examination.

