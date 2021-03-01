UrduPoint.com
DC Visits MC Kasur, UC Bhamba Kalan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull here on Monday visited the Municipal Corporation and Tehsil Council office and checked the attendance of staff and cleanliness in the offices.

The DC expressed anger over the absence of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Ahmed and sought explanation from him.

She said that all officers should perform their duties honestly and any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The DC also visited Union Council Bhamba Kalan in Kot Radha Kishan and inspected the cleanliness, staff attendance and other facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

