DC Visits Medical Camps Established For Devotees At Sehwan
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri visited medical camps established by the Health Department, PPHI and Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute to provide health facilities to devotees during the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.
District Health Officer Jamshoro Dr.
Abdul Hameed Khonharo, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malik and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.
DC strictly directed relevant officers to provide every possible health facility to visiting devotees, for which 32 medical camps had been established aimed to provide medical facilities to devotees free of cost.
He said that the availability of essential medicines, Doctors and Paramedical staff has been ensured.
Meanwhile, DC also reviewed security arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees.
