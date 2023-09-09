DC visits medical enrty test centers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :All set for medical entry test scheduled to be held tomorrow on September 10 in which over 9000 candidates will appear.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir here on Saturday paid a visit to examination centers set up at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

The DC said that 12 examination centers had been set up for entry test while special arrangements for security and parking have been ensured.

He directed the officials concerned to provide better services and guidance to the candidates and their parents.

He said that district officials would supervise the medical entry test and examination material transportation.