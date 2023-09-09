Open Menu

DC Visits Medical Enrty Test Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DC visits medical enrty test centers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :All set for medical entry test scheduled to be held tomorrow on September 10 in which over 9000 candidates will appear.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir here on Saturday paid a visit to examination centers set up at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

The DC said that 12 examination centers had been set up for entry test while special arrangements for security and parking have been ensured.

He directed the officials concerned to provide better services and guidance to the candidates and their parents.

He said that district officials would supervise the medical entry test and examination material transportation.

Related Topics

Visit Bahauddin Zakariya University September All

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies t ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies to depth of UAE-India strategic ..

28 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Ba ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

33 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violation ..

Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

53 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 clash against arch-rival India

57 minutes ago
 UAE President directs establishment of air bridge ..

UAE President directs establishment of air bridge to deliver critical relief to ..

1 hour ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake victims

1 hour ago
 ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determinati ..

ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determination in falconry

2 hours ago
 Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II ..

Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II (Technically Approved as Arcos ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in workshop on accreditation of ..

NHRI participates in workshop on accreditation of national human rights institut ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, offers cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, offers condolences over earthquake victim ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan