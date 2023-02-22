DC visits Metro Bus Service; inspects stations, control room

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited Metro Bus Service and inspected various stations and the control room established at Saddar main Metro Station.

He traveled with the passengers on the metro bus and inquired about the facilities and behavior of the staff.

The administration was trying to provide all possible facilities and relief to the citizens, he added.

He directed the Metro staff to deal with the passengers politely and guide them during the journey, addingunethical behavior of any officer or staff member would not be tolerated.