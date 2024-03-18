DC visits Model Bazaar to inspect quality, prices of food items

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Model Bazaar Bahawalpur.

He inspected the stalls of vegetables, fruits, and other food items at the Agricultural Fair price Shop in Model Bazaar.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan and Secretary Market Committee Maher Mulazim Hussain were present on the occasion.

The DC examined the quality and sale of fruits, vegetables, and food items at the Agricultural Fair Price Shop.

He interacted with the consumers present at the Agricultural Fair Price Shop regarding the quality and prices of fruits, vegetables, and food items.

Consumers expressed satisfaction over the sale of high-quality vegetables, fruits, and other food items at a 25 percent lower prices in the Agricultural Fair Price Shop established by the Punjab government.

A large number of people are purchasing daily at the Agricultural Fair Price Shop. During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also visited the stalls of fruits, vegetables, and other food items in Model Bazaar.

Later, the DC visited the Craft Bazaar where he inspected the packaging of ration bags under the Nigehban Ramazan Package, which includes 10 kg of flour, 2 kg of sugar, ghee, rice, and gram masala.