DC Visits Model Bazaar, UC 115

Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:10 AM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal on Sunday visited Model Bazaar, Wahdat colony and reviewed the overall arrangements.

According to the details, during the visit, the DC checked the implementation of government's fixed prices of daily use items besides inspecting the quality of fruits and vegetables.

Danish Afzaal also interacted with the people and asked about the facilities being provided at the bazaar. He also distributed pamphlets carrying information to stay protected from dengue and polio.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal also visited Union Council (UC) 115 and checked the presence and performance of workers who were working for dengue prevention.

He directed the workers to stay mobilize for the eradication of dengue.

More Stories From Pakistan

