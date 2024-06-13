Open Menu

DC Visits 'Model Bazar', Reviews Facilities:

Published June 13, 2024

DC visits 'Model Bazar', reviews facilities:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya visited ‘Model Bazar’ set up in Mianwali city on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Salman Ahmed Loon and Assistant commissioner Nauman Mehmood Rana were also accompanied him.

He inspected various stalls, parking area and facilities available in the bazaar.

The DC said that the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is to provide maximum relief to the people coming in the model bazaar.

He directed the Assistant commissioner and staff of municipal committee to eliminate encroachment surroundings the model bazaar and formed a solid plan for fruit carts and parking at the roads so that citizens could not face any problems.

