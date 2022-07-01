DC visits 'Modern Registration Centre'

SIALKIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maisam Abbas visited the Modern Registration Center here on Friday.

The DC heard the grievances of the complainants at the registration centre and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

He urged the sub-registrars to provide un-interrupted facilities to citizens coming to centre and completed the process of property transfer without any delay.

Later, the DC visited the DC office canteen and expressed concern over poor sanitation, unavailability of furniture and quality of service and directed to take steps for immediate rectification.

Sub-Registrar Urban and Rural Kashif Randhawa and Hafiz Kaleem Ullah were also present.