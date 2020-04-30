DC visits mosques to inspect precautionary measures

UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Thursday urged ulema to ensure implementation on precautionary measures for congregational prayers and Taraweeh at mosques to curb coronavirus pandemic

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Thursday urged ulema to ensure implementation on precautionary measures for congregational prayers and Taraweeh at mosques to curb coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these view during his visit to mosques including Police Line Mosque, Al Badar Mosque and Sehtti Mosque.

He said that ulema could play effective role in battling coronavirus, they should educate masses to follow these standard operating procedures, which had been devised unanimously by government and ulema.

He said they should implement precautionary measures like social distancing, washing mosques with anti-bacterial chemicals and performing prayers without carpet on floor besides other safety procedures.

During the visit, ulema assured their full support in curbing the coronavirus by implementing standard operating procedures in mosques.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Barwan was also present.

